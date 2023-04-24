headset

he needs to get out of Tottenham -- it's not often I would say this about a player, but he is just too good for them, and, so is Son.......



two world-class players more so Kane in a team off no-hopers - going nowhere as a club fast....



If he stays with Spurs it's purely due to them busting the bank to keep hold of him wage-wise....



Pretty much no club comes with the guarantee of a trophy...maybe Man City, but he needs to have at least a bash elsewhere in trying....



Roy Keane was right all along ....Spurs are just that Spursy.....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22142818/man-utd-harry-kane-transfer-tottenham/





