Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 24, 2023, 06:41:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: £100m Harry Kane  (Read 93 times)
Gray Squirrel and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 898


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:45:03 PM »
super centre forward - striker - goalscorer whatever you wish to call him.....

he needs to get out of Tottenham -- it's not often I would say this about a player, but he is just too good for them, and, so is Son.......

two world-class players more so Kane in a team off no-hopers - going nowhere as a club fast....

If he stays with Spurs it's purely due to them busting the bank to keep hold of him wage-wise....

Pretty much no club comes with the guarantee of a trophy...maybe Man City, but he needs to have at least   a bash elsewhere in trying....

Roy Keane was right all along ....Spurs are just that Spursy..... monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22142818/man-utd-harry-kane-transfer-tottenham/
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 621


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:35:23 PM »
Whats mad is that Djed Spence cannot get in that team
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 