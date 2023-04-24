headset

MORE than 4000 British citizens remain trapped in battle-weary Sudan after being left behind from an extraction mission.



Now desperate to survive after other nations managed to rescue their citizens this weekend, some Brits have allegedly been forced to kill their own pets to save the poor animals from starving.





it must be heartbreaking having to do that - as a pet owner myself, I'm not sure what I feel would be best - leave them behind or kill them ....... horrible choice to have to make....





i hope as a country we avoid getting too involved over there - it never is good war!







