April 24, 2023, 01:45:57 PM
Luton Town vs Middlesbrough live on Sky !!
headset
Posts: 6 893


Today at 08:55:51 AM
not all will agree but its a bit of a dead-rubber game for me............


It's all about the playoffs now for MFC - im not a supporter that wants us to try and navigate te or league position - it will be what it will be, come the season's end - the main thing is we are in them and the 2nd leg is at the Riverside........ be good to get Sunderland and or Millwall in them final or semis.....it would make for...... a lively time ....... monkey


I'm going draw tonight.... good that its live in one sense we all get to watch it - $hit that it's on a Monday night for those traveling..............

We're Middlesbrough !!!   :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/football/luton-town-vs-middlesbrough/live/468347
