AN ex-IS fighter has claimed asylum as a boy of 17  despite being a wrinkled 42-year-old with a beard, receding hairline and fading tattoos.





dear god when are we going to wake up to what is happening with some of these illegal monsters entering the UK...it needs clamping down on - for the sake of genuine cases that get presented on arrival.............





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22135621/is-fighter-claims-asylum-uk-migration/





