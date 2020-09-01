Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sir Keir Starmer to expel dianne abbott !?!?  (Read 160 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:57:03 AM »
the gift that continues to keep giving......... monkey


hopefully, Sir Kier has the balls to get rid of this repulsive Labour mouthpiece.....

one word OUT!!! (no pun intended ) 



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22135894/keir-starmer-expel-diane-abbott-labour-anti-semitism/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:45:26 PM »
Isn't it weird that the more 'challenged' mooners who decreed that those people criticising Diane Abbott were nail-on racists and misogynists...are now criticising Dianne Abbott.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:48:29 PM »
very true rutters :like: - as soon as the fly-me spin doctor's OTR entered the field of play she was guilty in many respects.....

she has certainly kept them busy over the years if nothing else......  :alf:
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:09:14 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 01:45:26 PM
Isn't it weird that the more 'challenged' mooners who decreed that those people criticising Diane Abbott were nail-on racists and misogynists...are now criticising Dianne Abbott.




They are a pack of rancid lefty bastards  :wanker:
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:37:28 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:57:03 AM
the gift that continues to keep giving......... monkey


hopefully, Sir Kier has the balls to get rid of this repulsive Labour mouthpiece.....

one word OUT!!! (no pun intended ) 



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22135894/keir-starmer-expel-diane-abbott-labour-anti-semitism/

Currently Rishi Sunak's greatest asset. Personally, I'm hoping she'll be spouting her brand of socialist racism for many years to come.
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:30:35 PM »
Her top defenders will tell you she receives the most horrible racist abuse.

Personally I think they are confusing the term 'thick fucker'
