April 24, 2023, 06:41:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sir Keir Starmer to expel dianne abbott !?!?
Topic: Sir Keir Starmer to expel dianne abbott !?!? (Read 160 times)
headset
Sir Keir Starmer to expel dianne abbott !?!?
Today
at 07:57:03 AM »
the gift that continues to keep giving.........
hopefully, Sir Kier has the balls to get rid of this repulsive Labour mouthpiece.....
one word OUT!!! (no pun intended )
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22135894/keir-starmer-expel-diane-abbott-labour-anti-semitism/
Rutters
Re: Sir Keir Starmer to expel dianne abbott !?!?
Today
at 01:45:26 PM »
Isn't it weird that the more 'challenged' mooners who decreed that those people criticising Diane Abbott were nail-on racists and misogynists...are now criticising Dianne Abbott.
headset
Re: Sir Keir Starmer to expel dianne abbott !?!?
Today
at 03:48:29 PM »
very true rutters
- as soon as the fly-me spin doctor's OTR entered the field of play she was guilty in many respects.....
she has certainly kept them busy over the years if nothing else......
littlefatso
Re: Sir Keir Starmer to expel dianne abbott !?!?
Today
at 05:09:14 PM »
Today
Isn't it weird that the more 'challenged' mooners who decreed that those people criticising Diane Abbott were nail-on racists and misogynists...are now criticising Dianne Abbott.
They are a pack of rancid lefty bastards
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Sir Keir Starmer to expel dianne abbott !?!?
Today
at 05:37:28 PM »
Today
the gift that continues to keep giving.........
hopefully, Sir Kier has the balls to get rid of this repulsive Labour mouthpiece
.....
one word OUT!!! (no pun intended )
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22135894/keir-starmer-expel-diane-abbott-labour-anti-semitism/
Currently Rishi Sunak's greatest asset. Personally, I'm hoping she'll be spouting her brand of socialist racism for many years to come.
kippers
Re: Sir Keir Starmer to expel dianne abbott !?!?
Today
at 06:30:35 PM »
Her top defenders will tell you she receives the most horrible racist abuse.
Personally I think they are confusing the term 'thick fucker'
