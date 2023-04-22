Welcome,
April 22, 2023, 01:28:57 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tank Davis Vs Garcia
Author
Topic: Tank Davis Vs Garcia (Read 25 times)
littlefatso
Posts: 153
Tank Davis Vs Garcia
Today
at 11:29:08 AM »
Early hours of Sunday Morning
Be a good fight for Boxing fans Both undefeated
Today
at 11:34:24 AM by littlefatso
headset
Posts: 6 879
Re: Tank Davis Vs Garcia
Today
at 11:32:15 AM »
correct, good call.....im going Garcia win in this one.
i doubt I will be and awake to watch it like
littlefatso
Posts: 153
Re: Tank Davis Vs Garcia
Today
at 11:35:44 AM »
50/50 Here
If I had a bet Id back Garcia like .. but not betting on this one
