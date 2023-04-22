Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?  (Read 630 times)
headset
« on: April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM »
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................


coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....

Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another............... :ponce:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: April 22, 2023, 11:18:15 AM »
Quote from: headset on April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................


coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....

Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another............... :ponce:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/






Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with  :like:

No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad 

This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread " 
kippers
« Reply #2 on: April 22, 2023, 02:01:57 PM »
Too right.  Crimea would be a step too far that Vlad could not ignore.
Big Bad Eugene

« Reply #3 on: April 23, 2023, 09:39:29 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 22, 2023, 11:18:15 AM
Quote from: headset on April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................


coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....

Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another............... :ponce:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/






Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with  :like:

No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad 

This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread " 

Gobbing off about quntzy when youve flounced yet again what a cowardly cunt.
littlefatso
« Reply #4 on: April 23, 2023, 09:45:14 AM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on April 23, 2023, 09:39:29 AM
Quote from: littlefatso on April 22, 2023, 11:18:15 AM
Quote from: headset on April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................


coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....

Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another............... :ponce:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/






Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with  :like:

No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad 

This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread " 

Gobbing off about quntzy when youve flounced yet again what a cowardly cunt.



First of all who the fuck are you like you silly cunt  :wanker:


second of all I didn't flounce at all . Kuntz the cheese licker was deleting my posts so whats the point of using a site where a shit stain deletes anything I put on 

Send me your name fuck stick we will see who the fucking cowardly cunt is  :wanker:
littlefatso
« Reply #5 on: April 23, 2023, 09:46:16 AM »
 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
littlefatso
« Reply #6 on: April 23, 2023, 10:07:53 AM »
The " BIG BAD POOGENE  Logs on calls me a shit house then logs straight off when I log on 


Must be that stupid cunt Rifle again  :wanker:


Fuck Ural Kuntz he's a  weapons grade bell cheese sniffing wanna be Bad Dad II who thinks hes some important big shot cos he moderates a footy forum 


 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
John Theone
« Reply #7 on: April 23, 2023, 12:33:18 PM »
How ya doing flouncy?
littlefatso
« Reply #8 on: April 23, 2023, 01:36:10 PM »
It's Emergency alert Day !!!

I just had an early one off Rushi

John Theone
« Reply #9 on: April 23, 2023, 06:15:30 PM »
As unfunny as ever eh?



Dafcun
littlefatso
« Reply #10 on: April 24, 2023, 04:05:22 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on April 23, 2023, 02:47:34 PM
As unfunny as ever eh?



Dafcun







Quote from: John Theone on April 03, 2023, 02:47:34 PM
You see Crocky -its not me getting at you

Everybody thinks you are a headcase that goes too far sometimes.....

Just reign it in man and you can be very funny









Make yer mind up yer bullshitting post deleter  :dftt:
littlefatso
« Reply #11 on: April 24, 2023, 06:21:51 AM »
Geoffrey M. Young
@GeoffYoung4KY

The government of Ukraine in Kiev has been totally corrupt since 2014 (or before) when the US took over. It's now controlled by the US State Department, CIA, Pentagon, NATO, and groups of heavily-armed Ukrainian Nazis. So it's Washington that's sending unarmed Ukrainians to die.

http://twitter.com/GeoffYoung4KY/status/1650118725234835459?s=20  


    :wanker:
headset
« Reply #12 on: April 24, 2023, 08:32:10 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 23, 2023, 09:45:14 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on April 23, 2023, 09:39:29 AM
Quote from: littlefatso on April 22, 2023, 11:18:15 AM
Quote from: headset on April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................


coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....

Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another............... :ponce:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/






Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with  :like:

No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad 

This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread " 

Gobbing off about quntzy when youve flounced yet again what a cowardly cunt.



First of all who the fuck are you like you silly cunt  :wanker:


second of all I didn't flounce at all . Kuntz the cheese licker was deleting my posts so whats the point of using a site where a shit stain deletes anything I put on 

Send me your name fuck stick we will see who the fucking cowardly cunt is  :wanker:



monkey

I think Big E is young Tom the soldier boy - the one Kens knocking off behind Towersy's back.... klins
headset
« Reply #13 on: April 24, 2023, 08:32:51 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 23, 2023, 01:36:10 PM
It's Emergency alert Day !!!

I just had an early one off Rushi




 mick monkey
littlefatso
« Reply #14 on: April 24, 2023, 05:06:55 PM »
 monkey monkey
John Theone
« Reply #15 on: April 24, 2023, 05:25:42 PM »
Have you seen that picture of you going the rounds dafcun?

Theres a video as well

Hilarious...

 :alf: :nige: charles
littlefatso
« Reply #16 on: April 24, 2023, 05:37:26 PM »
Well lets see it then cock nose   

Soon see how hilarious it is so where is it 
littlefatso
« Reply #17 on: April 24, 2023, 05:45:44 PM »
BORING BORING BORING
littlefatso
« Reply #18 on: April 24, 2023, 07:13:37 PM »
Still no video from the T Front sniffer 


Ill post one of his family ...  Lover  :wanker:
littlefatso
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:47:06 PM »
Can some one pass this on to Mr Small over at Bore Me please  :alf: :alf: :alf:


  http://twitter.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/1652264952688701441?s=20     
littlefatso
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:11:40 AM »
I've nearly just choked with laughter   rava


Bad Dad is claiming what he writes could have an impact on the Ukraine / Russia conflict 





This clown is as intelligent as a garden woodlouse  :duh:

And the stream of Plebs still soaking up his shite dear fucking me  souey souey
headset
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:18:51 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 09:11:40 AM
I've nearly just choked with laughter   rava


Bad Dad is claiming what he writes could have an impact on the Ukraine / Russia conflict  





This clown is as intelligent as a garden woodlouse  :duh:

And the stream of Plebs still soaking up his shite dear fucking me  souey souey






 


the blokes a moron...... he thinks he is mixing it with the warlords and some of the bore me lot will be believing him....




he can't even suss us out anymore - i now play a *ra ra labour supporting red* and have done for a while since i went " dark and missing from here over Chrimbo  ------------------------------------- rather than troll




.............................its just another way to pi$$ up the backs of some of the fly me big hitters & get some likes.. monkey :ponce:



the is always more than one way to skin a moonhead    :alastair:
littlefatso
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:29:46 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 09:18:51 AM
Quote from: littlefatso on Today at 09:11:40 AM
I've nearly just choked with laughter   rava


Bad Dad is claiming what he writes could have an impact on the Ukraine / Russia conflict  





This clown is as intelligent as a garden woodlouse  :duh:

And the stream of Plebs still soaking up his shite dear fucking me  souey souey






 


the blokes a moron...... he thinks he is mixing it with the warlords and some of the bore me lot will be believing him....




he can't even suss us out anymore - i now play a *ra ra labour supporting red* and have done for a while since i went " dark and missing from here over Chrimbo  ------------------------------------- rather than troll




.............................its just another way to pi$$ up the backs of some of the fly me big hitters & get some likes.. monkey :ponce:



the is always more than one way to skin a moonhead    :alastair:




 :like: :like: :like:
littlefatso
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:41:21 AM »
BEN G

You were in the navy . What's your thoughts on it all ?

Is it possible to be the lighting director one day on countryfile    & the next you are at the forefront of intelligence of a NATO V Russia war  rava charles
John Theone
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:42:11 PM »
Crocky - That's an insult to a woodlouse! They have way more brain

He truly is in cloud cuckoo land the dafcun

Not the only one over there like

The Yanks have said even they dont know what Ukraine are going to do
