Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 24, 2023, 10:58:43 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!? (Read 440 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 898
Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
on:
April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM »
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................
coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....
Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #1 on:
April 22, 2023, 11:18:15 AM »
Quote from: headset on April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................
coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....
Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with
No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad
This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread "
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 623
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #2 on:
April 22, 2023, 02:01:57 PM »
Too right. Crimea would be a step too far that Vlad could not ignore.
Logged
Big Bad Eugene
Offline
Posts: 49
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:29 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on April 22, 2023, 11:18:15 AM
Quote from: headset on April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................
coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....
Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with
No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad
This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread "
Gobbing off about quntzy when youve flounced yet again what a cowardly cunt.
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:14 AM »
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on
Yesterday
at 09:39:29 AM
Quote from: littlefatso on April 22, 2023, 11:18:15 AM
Quote from: headset on April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................
coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....
Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with
No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad
This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread "
Gobbing off about quntzy when youve flounced yet again what a cowardly cunt.
First of all who the fuck are you like you silly cunt
second of all I didn't flounce at all . Kuntz the cheese licker was deleting my posts so whats the point of using a site where a shit stain deletes anything I put on
Send me your name fuck stick we will see who the fucking cowardly cunt is
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:16 AM »
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:53 AM »
The "
BIG BAD POOGENE
Logs on calls me a shit house then logs straight off when I log on
Must be that stupid cunt Rifle again
Fuck Ural Kuntz he's a weapons grade bell cheese sniffing wanna be Bad Dad II who thinks hes some important big shot cos he moderates a footy forum
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 563
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:33:18 PM »
How ya doing flouncy?
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 01:36:10 PM »
It's Emergency alert Day !!!
I just had an early one off Rushi
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 563
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:15:30 PM »
As unfunny as ever eh?
Dafcun
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:05:22 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 06:15:30 PM
As unfunny as ever eh?
Dafcun
Quote from: John Theone on April 03, 2023, 02:47:34 PM
You see Crocky -its not me getting at you
Everybody thinks you are a headcase that goes too far sometimes.....
Just reign it in man and you can be very funny
Make yer mind up yer bullshitting post deleter
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:21:51 AM »
Geoffrey M. Young
@GeoffYoung4KY
The government of Ukraine in Kiev has been totally corrupt since 2014 (or before) when the US took over. It's now controlled by the US State Department, CIA, Pentagon, NATO, and groups of heavily-armed Ukrainian Nazis. So it's Washington that's sending unarmed Ukrainians to die.
http://twitter.com/GeoffYoung4KY/status/1650118725234835459?s=20
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 898
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:32:10 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on
Yesterday
at 09:45:14 AM
Quote from: Big Bad Eugene on
Yesterday
at 09:39:29 AM
Quote from: littlefatso on April 22, 2023, 11:18:15 AM
Quote from: headset on April 22, 2023, 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................
coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....
Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with
No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad
This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread "
Gobbing off about quntzy when youve flounced yet again what a cowardly cunt.
First of all who the fuck are you like you silly cunt
second of all I didn't flounce at all . Kuntz the cheese licker was deleting my posts so whats the point of using a site where a shit stain deletes anything I put on
Send me your name fuck stick we will see who the fucking cowardly cunt is
I think Big E is young Tom the soldier boy - the one Kens knocking off behind Towersy's back....
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 898
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:32:51 AM »
Quote from: littlefatso on
Yesterday
at 01:36:10 PM
It's Emergency alert Day !!!
I just had an early one off Rushi
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:06:55 PM »
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 563
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:25:42 PM »
Have you seen that picture of you going the rounds dafcun?
Theres a video as well
Hilarious...
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:37:26 PM »
Well lets see it then cock nose
Soon see how hilarious it is so where is it
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 05:45:44 PM »
BORING BORING BORING
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 171
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:13:37 PM »
Still no video from the T Front sniffer
Ill post one of his family ...
Lover
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...