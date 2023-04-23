STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze theRussians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............

Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree withNo one's Big Banging Russia or VladThis shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread "

STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze theRussians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............

Too right. Crimea would be a step too far that Vlad could not ignore.

Gobbing off about quntzy when youve flounced yet again what a cowardly cunt.

Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree withNo one's Big Banging Russia or VladThis shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread "

STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze theRussians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............