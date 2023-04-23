Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 23, 2023
Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.
Yesterday at 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................


coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....

Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another............... :ponce:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
Logged
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 AM
Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with  :like:

No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad 

This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread " 
Logged
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:01:57 PM
Too right.  Crimea would be a step too far that Vlad could not ignore.
Logged
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:39:29 AM
Gobbing off about quntzy when youve flounced yet again what a cowardly cunt.
Logged
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:45:14 AM
First of all who the fuck are you like you silly cunt  :wanker:


second of all I didn't flounce at all . Kuntz the cheese licker was deleting my posts so whats the point of using a site where a shit stain deletes anything I put on 

Send me your name fuck stick we will see who the fucking cowardly cunt is  :wanker:
Logged
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:46:16 AM
 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:07:53 AM
The " BIG BAD POOGENE  Logs on calls me a shit house then logs straight off when I log on 


Must be that stupid cunt Rifle again  :wanker:


Fuck Ural Kuntz he's a  weapons grade bell cheese sniffing wanna be Bad Dad II who thinks hes some important big shot cos he moderates a footy forum 


 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:33:18 PM
How ya doing flouncy?
Logged
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:36:10 PM
It's Emergency alert Day !!!

I just had an early one off Rushi

Logged
