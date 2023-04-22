Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 22, 2023, 04:48:48 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!? (Read 59 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 880
Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
on:
Today
at 11:13:58 AM »
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................
coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....
Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 153
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:18:15 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................
coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....
Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another...............
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with
No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad
This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread "
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 616
Re: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:01:57 PM »
Too right. Crimea would be a step too far that Vlad could not ignore.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...