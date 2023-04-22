Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 22, 2023, 04:48:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ukraine humiliate Vladimir Putin !?!?  (Read 59 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 880


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:13:58 AM »
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................


coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....

Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another............... :ponce:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/
Logged
littlefatso
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 153


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:18:15 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 11:13:58 AM
STORM THE TRENCHES How Ukraine is preparing for a BIG BANG strike to retake Crimea, bulldoze the
Russians and humiliate Vladimir Putin................


coming soon a big bang strike on Russia.....

Let's hope reports are right and this war ends one way or another............... :ponce:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21948049/ukraine-russia-big-bang-counter-offensive/






Don't encourage Ural (Bad Dad II ) Kuntz to come posting on here leave him on RR to delete posts he doesn't agree with  :like:

No one's Big Banging Russia or Vlad 

This shit belongs on Bore Me's " The end Thread " 
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 616


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:01:57 PM »
Too right.  Crimea would be a step too far that Vlad could not ignore.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 