April 22, 2023
headsets weekend moneyspinner
headset
« on: Today at 06:41:46 AM »
greetings lads and lasses...................

It's that time again - time for headset to take on the bookies!! 


as always starting off with a couple of gee-gees.... it has to be the Coral Scottish Grand National...as you do.

a couple of E/W punts......

15.35 - Ayr - Malina Girl

15.35 - Ayr - Elvis Mail

and the big one the premier league tricky treble......monkey


going for the daddy bet -  three draws



Brentford vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Leicester vs Wolves


no boro game until Monday - so happy punting elsewhere you lot!!  :beer:



https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:20 AM »
live afternoon kick-off...........i am having a sneaky punt on it, for some interest...... fingers crossed the dirties get pummeled, but im going for the draw.......

Cooper -  first goal - 2-2 result



https://www.skysports.com/football/fulham-vs-leeds-united/live/464950
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:37:11 AM »
 :like:  all the best
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:48:56 AM »
Think ill have a bet on Hartlepool to win the massive game today Vs Crawley it's a must win for the pools
