It's that time again - time for headset to take on the bookies!!





as always starting off with a couple of gee-gees.... it has to be the Coral Scottish Grand National...as you do.



a couple of E/W punts......



15.35 - Ayr - Malina Girl



15.35 - Ayr - Elvis Mail



and the big one the premier league tricky treble......





going for the daddy bet - three draws







Brentford vs Aston Villa



Crystal Palace vs Everton



Leicester vs Wolves





no boro game until Monday - so happy punting elsewhere you lot!!







https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures



