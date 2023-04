headset

Offline



Posts: 6 880





Posts: 6 880 Video of Sucker Punch that Kills Man................... « on: Today at 05:47:13 AM »



he only gets 36 months for doing him over and laying him out with a punch thet causes his death.......





a fight is a fight but when u sucker punch like that you deserve some decent jail time........



stupid British justice system/laws.................... we have!







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22122932/moment-thug-killed-banking-boss-punch/ Video shows moment thug fatally punches bank boss in sickening unprovoked attack …as family slam ‘insult’ jail sentence,he only gets 36 months for doing him over and laying him out with a punch thet causes his death.......a fight is a fight but when u sucker punch like that you deserve some decent jail time........stupid British justice system/laws.................... we have! Logged