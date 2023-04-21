Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Dominic Raab resigns
April 21, 2023, 11:08:44 AM
GOING OUT FIGHTING Deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns as report finds he DID bully civil servants  but says probe sets dangerous precedent..........................

nobody likes a bully - so if guilty then resign or sacked he had to go......................

the lefty *know it all lot*  OTR expected a cover up/swept under the carpet.....so have now got the spinners out in attack ............... the joys of spin!! monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/22112422/raab-report-expected-today/
Reply #1 on: April 21, 2023, 06:46:14 PM
Quite frankly, you've got to wonder how long it will be before Rishi responds to Starmer at PMQ's with, "that's your Mum, that is"!
Reply #2 on: April 22, 2023, 05:30:42 AM
Woudnt piss on these civil servants if they were on fire   :redcard:

civil servants are behind a lot of this countries troubles  :wanker:
Reply #3 on: April 22, 2023, 06:07:59 AM
the is some truth in what you are saying Crocs,,,,,,,,

still, none likes a bully though....:like:
Reply #4 on: April 22, 2023, 09:59:38 AM
Same bunch of wankers that claimed to be bullied by little Priti Patel too.

  Answerable to no cunt are these civil servants
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:31:58 AM
Same bunch of wankers that claimed to be bullied by little Priti Patel too.

  Answerable to no cunt are these civil servants

Wrong. I have always had the feeling, without much evidence, though that should be fine on this board, that these servants are some of the most decent and finest people this country has, trying to keep lunatic ministers from doing too much damage. I also imagine most are dyed-in-the-wool products of our public school system, but not the Flashman guys, who are generally on the front bench
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:56:44 PM
Doesnt matter what background they are from.
Lazy cunts will be lazy cunts
