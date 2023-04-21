Re: Dominic Raab resigns « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:31:58 AM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 09:59:38 AM Same bunch of wankers that claimed to be bullied by little Priti Patel too.



Answerable to no cunt are these civil servants



Wrong. I have always had the feeling, without much evidence, though that should be fine on this board, that these servants are some of the most decent and finest people this country has, trying to keep lunatic ministers from doing too much damage. I also imagine most are dyed-in-the-wool products of our public school system, but not the Flashman guys, who are generally on the front bench