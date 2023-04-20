littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 136





Posts: 136 The New Dr Who « on: Today at 06:19:45 PM »



Just sharing peoples thoughts on the new Doctor





Mr Fezziwig

@mrfezzi13

·

2h

He looks like her fuckin pimp













http://twitter.com/mrfezzi13/status/1649067513601220610?s=20 Not my words before anyone screams racistJust sharing peoples thoughts on the new DoctorMr Fezziwig@mrfezzi132hHe looks like her fuckin pimp Logged