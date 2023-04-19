Welcome,
April 20, 2023, 06:10:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Michael Parkinson
Author
Michael Parkinson (Read 57 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 917
Michael Parkinson
Today
at 12:36:23 PM »
Doesn't look too well
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11991441/Michael-Parkinson-88-makes-rare-public-appearance-Dickie-Birds-90th-birthday.html
headset
Posts: 6 855
Re: Michael Parkinson
Today
at 03:21:40 PM »
crikey, the old boy aint looking good in that pic...................dicky bird 90 not out - which is a good innings can he see his 100 up.....
BMX Bandit
Posts: 36
Re: Michael Parkinson
Today
at 04:38:47 PM »
doesn't look a thing like him.
littlefatso
Posts: 135
Re: Michael Parkinson
Today
at 05:16:17 PM »
Thought it was McCartney
