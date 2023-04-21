headset

Offline



Posts: 6 865





Posts: 6 865 Tyson Fury announces massive, monstrous fight « on: Yesterday at 11:15:27 AM »



sounds promising from Tyson lest hope its not another false hope build-up that then goes flat like the last rumour about him and Aj getting it on...





lets see who the champ has lined up next......usyk, aj or Zhilei Zhang would be my top 3 in that preferred order I would like to see take on Fury............



any other opponents with respect would be classed as a warm-up type fight IMO.................







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22100657/tyson-fury-fight-saudi-arabia/ with confirmation imminent amid talk of blockbuster Saudi Arabia bouts.............sounds promising from Tyson lest hope its not another false hope build-up that then goes flat like the last rumour about him and Aj getting it on...lets see who the champ has lined up next......usyk, aj or Zhilei Zhang would be my top 3 in that preferred order I would like to see take on Fury............any other opponents with respect would be classed as a warm-up type fight IMO................. Logged