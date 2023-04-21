Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 21, 2023
Tyson Fury announces massive, monstrous fight
with confirmation imminent amid talk of blockbuster Saudi Arabia bouts.............

sounds promising from Tyson lest hope its not another false hope build-up that then goes flat like the last rumour about him and Aj getting it on...


lets see who the champ has lined up next......usyk, aj or  Zhilei Zhang would be my top  3 in that preferred order I would like to see take on Fury............

any other opponents with respect would be classed as a warm-up type fight IMO.................



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22100657/tyson-fury-fight-saudi-arabia/
Used to like Fury specially when he first started out . Ill only watch him now on free streams he is riddled with greed now  :redcard:
