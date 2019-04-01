Welcome,
April 21, 2023, 09:33:13 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Slavery connections to football club crests
Topic: Slavery connections to football club crests (Read 133 times)
BMX Bandit
headset
Posts: 6 855
Slavery connections to football club crests
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:32:28 AM
is tenuous woke washing will solve nothing and help no-one..................
how silly and comical these crazy lefties will stop at nothing to be offended..............
i think we need to start to drown some of these lefties for the good of the country..............
what will they think of next...... the lefty
s
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22097689/the-guardian-manchester-city-united-badges-argument/
Bernie
Posts: 7 917
Re: Slavery connections to football club crests
Yesterday
Yesterday at 12:34:07 PM
Spent years fighting off the politically correct brigade, now we have the woke brigade who are even worse.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 648
Re: Slavery connections to football club crests
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:20:51 PM
Imaginary phantoms dreamt up by the RWNJ press to sell more papers!
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 857
Re: Slavery connections to football club crests
Today
Today at 08:37:36 AM
Yesterday
at 07:20:51 PM
Imaginary phantoms dreamt up by the RWNJ press to sell more papers!
Exactly, and the same old people acting all snowflakey and outraged by other people supposedly being snowflakey and outraged
