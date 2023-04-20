Welcome,
April 20, 2023, 02:19:53 PM
Slavery connections to football club crests
Topic: Slavery connections to football club crests (Read 45 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 850
Slavery connections to football club crests
«
on:
Today
at 10:32:28 AM »
is tenuous woke washing will solve nothing and help no-one..................
how silly and comical these crazy lefties will stop at nothing to be offended..............
i think we need to start to drown some of these lefties for the good of the country..............
what will they think of next...... the lefty
s
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22097689/the-guardian-manchester-city-united-badges-argument/
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 917
Re: Slavery connections to football club crests
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:34:07 PM »
Spent years fighting off the politically correct brigade, now we have the woke brigade who are even worse.
Logged
