he is off his box Richards always laughing his nut off at something ....gets everywhere like as a pundit....i don't mind him he adds a bit of genuine humor to things.... Keane has a soft spot for him and gets tortured by him and he gets stuck into Carragher who also likes a bit of crack himself.....





genuine laughing tears from Richards, as the Italian struggles with Carragers question....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22086146/micah-richards-cry-jamie-carraghers-ac-milan/

