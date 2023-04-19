Watch Micah Richards cry like never before at Jamie Carraghers awkward conversation with confused AC Milan star..............
he is off his box Richards always laughing his nut off at something ....gets everywhere like as a pundit....i don't mind him he adds a bit of genuine humor to things.... Keane has a soft spot for him and gets tortured by him and he gets stuck into Carragher who also likes a bit of crack himself.....
genuine laughing tears from Richards, as the Italian struggles with Carragers question.... https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22086146/micah-richards-cry-jamie-carraghers-ac-milan/