of its fifth research base in Antarctica that the West fear will allow them to spy on other nations.........I think crocs was right a while back when he said the Tiddlywinks are looking to become a major force against the West.............................................

Been a fella from USA talking about this Tiawan V China thing and how US are poking their nose in as usual , He says 90% of simiconductors are made in Tiawan and if China move in and take full control the USA are in a world of hurt



he was right about the numbers aswell



They already have took over now kid , Once the like of Saudi Arabia join BRICS and starts dealing in YUAN instead of the Dollar it's curtains for USA . The end of an empire is approaching .Been a fella from USA talking about this Tiawan V China thing and how US are poking their nose in as usual , He says 90% of simiconductors are made in Tiawan and if China move in and take full control the USA are in a world of hurthe was right about the numbers aswell