Author Topic: piers morgan has his say on these lefty cranks !  (Read 152 times)
never one to mince his words - piers quite rightly gets stuck into the lefty scum causing disruption to anything and everything these days.........

barry hearn was right as well ...whilst the news outlets are there to inform us of breaking news - they sometimes are to blame for encouraging these idiots to protest even further and give other crank's ideas with the publicity they give them through the media organizations......
this fella from the snooker has even done some jail....if he anint learning his lesson 2 nd or third time around....maybe we should start putting scum like that to sleep..protest in the right way or facing the injection .......... the left or some of the silly lefties are dragging this country down the pan.......


piers on the button with his column in the sun.....:like:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22080039/piers-morgan-just-stop-oil-snooker-protesters-championships/
Morgans vile  :unlike: :unlike:

During so called pandemic he was all for anyone noot jabbed to be more or less locked up  :wanker:


Now he's backtracking on all his vile spew last few years and saying " well the science has changed now "

utter vile  :wanker:  Can not stomach the sight of it
I'll never forgive or forget Morgan for that false picture in the Mirror depicting British troops abusing prisoners in Iraq.
He was the editor it was his responsibility for allowing it to be published thus inflaming an already difficult situation.
 :like:
10/10 mate. He's a fucking arsehole
