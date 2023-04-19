headset

Offline



Posts: 6 844





Posts: 6 844 piers morgan has his say on these lefty cranks ! « on: Today at 05:43:35 AM »



barry hearn was right as well ...whilst the news outlets are there to inform us of breaking news - they sometimes are to blame for encouraging these idiots to protest even further and give other crank's ideas with the publicity they give them through the media organizations......

......





this fella from the snooker has even done some jail....if he anint learning his lesson 2 nd or third time around....maybe we should start putting scum like that to sleep..protest in the right way or facing the injection .......... the left or some of the silly lefties are dragging this country down the pan.......





piers on the button with his column in the sun.....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22080039/piers-morgan-just-stop-oil-snooker-protesters-championships/







never one to mince his words - piers quite rightly gets stuck into the lefty scum causing disruption to anything and everything these days.........barry hearn was right as well ...whilst the news outlets are there to inform us of breaking news - they sometimes are to blame for encouraging these idiots to protest even further and give other crank's ideas with the publicity they give them through the media organizations............this fella from the snooker has even done some jail....if he anint learning his lesson 2 nd or third time around....maybe we should start putting scum like that to sleep..protest in the right way or facing the injection .......... the left or some of the silly lefties are dragging this country down the pan.......piers on the button with his column in the sun..... Logged