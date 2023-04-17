Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 19, 2023
Topic: JUST STOP SNOOKER  (Read 140 times)
littlefatso
« on: April 17, 2023, 08:38:57 PM »
BELL END JUMPS ON TABLE AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

COVERS IT IN ORANGE POWDER  :wanker:


 http://youtu.be/IcI-Lc9dVIg      
BMX Bandit

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:24:57 PM »
One of the players should've smashed him in the face with the butt end of the cue
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:24:21 PM »
 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:53:19 PM »
Quote from: BMX Bandit on Yesterday at 12:24:57 PM
One of the players should've smashed him in the face with the butt end of the cue

 :alf:  Say good evening 1974  :nige:
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 PM »
Apparently this is the bloke who said in interviews he wouldnt bring a child in to this world of climate emergency



Dont think youre in any danger of doing that. Mate
