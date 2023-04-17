littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 117





Posts: 117 JUST STOP SNOOKER « on: April 17, 2023, 08:38:57 PM »



COVERS IT IN ORANGE POWDER





http://youtu.be/IcI-Lc9dVIg BELL END JUMPS ON TABLE AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPSCOVERS IT IN ORANGE POWDER Logged

BMX Bandit

Offline



Posts: 33





Posts: 33 Re: JUST STOP SNOOKER « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:24:57 PM » One of the players should've smashed him in the face with the butt end of the cue Logged