April 19, 2023, 04:52:35 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Land Whale demands free seats
Author
Topic: Land Whale demands free seats (Read 106 times)
littlefatso
Posts: 117
Land Whale demands free seats
April 17, 2023, 06:59:49 PM »
All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight, the influencer wrote.
http://t.co/XK2O75EBmY
kippers
Posts: 3 614
Re: Land Whale demands free seats
Yesterday
at 09:36:42 PM »
I wouldnt let people this size fly.
A safety risk. Unfortunately it is the same for the infirm and I am surprised the FAA/CAA have not clamped down on it.
Imagine trying to escape a burning fuselage only to find your way blocked by someone who cant move
