Author Topic: Land Whale demands free seats  (Read 106 times)
littlefatso
« on: April 17, 2023, 06:59:49 PM »
All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight, the influencer wrote.   






  http://t.co/XK2O75EBmY     
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:36:42 PM »
I wouldnt let people this size fly.
A safety risk. Unfortunately it is the same for the infirm and I am surprised the FAA/CAA have not clamped down on it.
Imagine trying to escape a burning fuselage only to find your way blocked by someone who cant move
