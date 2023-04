headset

Offline



Posts: 6 830





Posts: 6 830 Deividas Skebas, 23, ruled unfit to stand trial for murder « on: Today at 12:42:30 PM »



sounds dodgy .... another import taking the pea and playing the UK system....no doubt lawyer driven to keep him out of jail....wants life nut house or not,.,.,.,.









https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22064833/deividas-skebas-unfit-stand-trial-murder-lilia-valutyte/





of Lilia Valutyte, 9, who was stabbed to death in the street...............sounds dodgy .... another import taking the pea and playing the UK system....no doubt lawyer driven to keep him out of jail....wants life nut house or not,.,.,.,. Logged