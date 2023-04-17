Welcome,
April 17, 2023, 01:07:27 PM
Coventry havin it with Brentford !!!
Topic: Coventry havin it with Brentford !!! (Read 119 times)
headset
Posts: 6 830
Coventry havin it with Brentford !!!
«
on:
Today
Today at 06:14:56 AM
Coventry on the left going toe to toe with Brentford.......
one for the connoisseurs of the game ...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22061049/shocking-moment-coventry-brentford-fans-fight-street/
Snoozy
Posts: 671
Re: Coventry havin it with Brentford !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 11:59:09 AM
Brentford have lads 🤔😂
