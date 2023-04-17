headset

Offline



Posts: 6 828





Posts: 6 828 Coventry havin it with Brentford !!! « on: Today at 06:14:56 AM »





one for the connoisseurs of the game ...









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22061049/shocking-moment-coventry-brentford-fans-fight-street/









Coventry on the left going toe to toe with Brentford.......one for the connoisseurs of the game ... Logged