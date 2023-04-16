headset

« on: Today at 03:56:40 PM »

Thias Obale also had diamonds which he wanted to rent to rappers who might be interested in the 'bling factor'







what an earth is happening to this once proud northern town...................



it has always had a violent taint to it Boro, but gun crime is now increasing and as for diamonds ...Jesus christ do you laugh or cry....................................



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-teesside-university-student-kept-26700336 Ex-Teesside University student kept guns 'to rent out to YouTube rappers making music videos'