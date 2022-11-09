Billy Balfour

Posts: 5 162 Rejoin Customs Union? « on: Yesterday at 11:55:02 AM » Me personally yes. I find it a complete fuck on to travel and the stopping of freedom of movement seems to have made non eu immigration worse.

Another negative is roaming data on phones.

Will cost a family of 4 60 quid for a fortnight with some providers.

What are the negatives of rejoining?

littlefatso

Posts: 110 Re: Rejoin Customs Union? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:06:41 PM »



Better Idea

Gather up all the traitorous bastards who have done everything they can to make Brexit and this country fail

Sling the fucking lot in a deep dark dungeon

Join BRICS

Russia / China / and their partners are running shit now the EU is dead is the water .

littlefatso

Posts: 110 Re: Rejoin Customs Union? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:19:04 PM »







http://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/11/09/the-new-candidate-countries-for-brics-expansion/









If accepted, the new proposed BRICS members would create an entity with a GDP 30% larger than the United States, over 50% of the global population and in control of 60% of global gas reserves.

The $$$ Is fucked

Along with anyone else in bed with it like us mugs

The worlds changing . Why do you think all of a sudden USA are desperate for a kick off with CHINA

They know what's comming the east is taking over and the west don't like it .

Even Blew up the Nord stream gas lines to stop Russia supplying a lifetime of cheap gas to Europe

Now Europe pays 4 Times the price to USA buying their shipped in Liquid gas

Everythings always about money and power .