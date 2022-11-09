Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 16, 2023, 04:10:15 PM
Author Topic: Rejoin Customs Union?  (Read 55 times)
Billy Balfour
« on: Today at 11:55:02 AM »
Me personally yes. I find it a complete fuck on to travel and the stopping of freedom of movement seems to have made non eu immigration worse.
Another negative is roaming data on phones.
Will cost a family of 4 60 quid for a fortnight with some providers.
What are the negatives of rejoining?
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:06:41 PM »
Better Idea

Gather up all the traitorous bastards who have done everything they can to make Brexit and this country fail

Sling the fucking lot in a deep dark dungeon

Join BRICS  :like:

Russia / China / and their partners are running shit now the EU is dead is the water .

littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:19:04 PM »
If accepted, the new proposed BRICS members would create an entity with a GDP 30% larger than the United States, over 50% of the global population and in control of 60% of global gas reserves. 



http://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/11/09/the-new-candidate-countries-for-brics-expansion/     




The $$$ Is fucked 

Along with anyone else in bed with it like us mugs  :unlike:

The worlds changing . Why do you think all of a sudden USA are desperate for a kick off with CHINA

They know what's comming the east is taking over and the west don't like it .


Even Blew up the Nord stream gas lines to stop Russia supplying a lifetime of cheap gas to Europe

Now Europe pays 4 Times the price  to USA buying their shipped in Liquid gas  :wanker:

Everythings always about money and power .
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:56:23 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 11:55:02 AM
Me personally yes. I find it a complete fuck on to travel and the stopping of freedom of movement seems to have made non eu immigration worse.
Another negative is roaming data on phones.
Will cost a family of 4 60 quid for a fortnight with some providers.
What are the negatives of rejoining?


Dont knw what you are looking for but it always has been a fuck on as we have always been outside Shengen.
  Only now every cunts passport has to be stamped to go anywhere.
  This will soon change as its more of an inconvenience for other nations to do it. You see its still a bit of a punishment for us leaving. The EU are cunts with us, but start making things difficult for Brits holidaying and they will suffer as more punters are now going to Turkey etc.
