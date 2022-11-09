Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rejoin Customs Union?  (Read 28 times)
Today at 11:55:02 AM
Me personally yes. I find it a complete fuck on to travel and the stopping of freedom of movement seems to have made non eu immigration worse.
Another negative is roaming data on phones.
Will cost a family of 4 60 quid for a fortnight with some providers.
What are the negatives of rejoining?
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:06:41 PM
Better Idea

Gather up all the traitorous bastards who have done everything they can to make Brexit and this country fail

Sling the fucking lot in a deep dark dungeon

Join BRICS  :like:

Russia / China / and their partners are running shit now the EU is dead is the water .

Reply #2 on: Today at 12:19:04 PM
If accepted, the new proposed BRICS members would create an entity with a GDP 30% larger than the United States, over 50% of the global population and in control of 60% of global gas reserves. 



http://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/11/09/the-new-candidate-countries-for-brics-expansion/     




The $$$ Is fucked 

Along with anyone else in bed with it like us mugs  :unlike:

The worlds changing . Why do you think all of a sudden USA are desperate for a kick off with CHINA

They know what's comming the east is taking over and the west don't like it .


Even Blew up the Nord stream gas lines to stop Russia supplying a lifetime of cheap gas to Europe

Now Europe pays 4 Times the price  to USA buying their shipped in Liquid gas  :wanker:

Everythings always about money and power .
