If accepted, the new proposed BRICS members would create an entity with a GDP 30% larger than the United States, over 50% of the global population and in control of 60% of global gas reserves. http://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/11/09/the-new-candidate-countries-for-brics-expansion/
The $$$ Is fucked
Along with anyone else in bed with it like us mugs
The worlds changing . Why do you think all of a sudden USA are desperate for a kick off with CHINA
They know what's comming the east is taking over and the west don't like it .
Even Blew up the Nord stream gas lines to stop Russia supplying a lifetime of cheap gas to Europe
Now Europe pays 4 Times the price
to USA buying their shipped in Liquid gas
Everythings always about money and power .