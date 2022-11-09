Me personally yes. I find it a complete fuck on to travel and the stopping of freedom of movement seems to have made non eu immigration worse. Another negative is roaming data on phones. Will cost a family of 4 60 quid for a fortnight with some providers. What are the negatives of rejoining?

Better IdeaGather up all the traitorous bastards who have done everything they can to make Brexit and this country failSling the fucking lot in a deep dark dungeonJoin BRICSRussia / China / and their partners are running shit now the EU is dead is the water .