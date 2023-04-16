Welcome,
April 21, 2023, 12:49:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BUD
Author
Topic: BUD (Read 137 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 136
BUD
«
on:
April 16, 2023, 11:44:18 AM »
Big Boss
Man
Of Budweiser tries to offer a limp appology for hiring a pervert in a frock to promote the beer it all went pair shaped , cost them billions and probably ruined the brand ( shit beer anyway )
Read below
http://t.co/LdC1u5UmUS
Why do they think it's a good idea to hire a tranny ?
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 136
Re: BUD
«
Reply #1 on:
April 16, 2023, 11:50:45 AM »
http://twitter.com/Britishfinest21/status/1647239144513388544?s=20
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 136
Re: BUD
«
Reply #2 on:
April 17, 2023, 05:41:32 AM »
Wondering if any big wokey PLC will be hiring this Axe weilding Tranny
http://twitter.com/amuse/status/1647563258541359106?s=20
Should all be carted off to the nut house they are all mentally deranged
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 136
Re: BUD
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:29:48 PM »
Taking it to weapons grade of depravity
Wonder why companies want anything to do with these perverts
Ashlea Simon
@AshleaSimonBF
·
6h
This is a childrens drag show, tell me this isnt the normalisation of paedophilia 😡😡
http://twitter.com/AshleaSimonBF/status/1648992088598478848?s=20
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 863
Re: BUD
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:16:34 AM »
FFS ,,, that's a naughty picture crocs lad...
i get what you are trying to highlight though....
Logged
