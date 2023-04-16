headset

Posts: 6 844 Super Sunday Moneyspinner ! « on: April 16, 2023, 11:00:45 AM »





it's a super sunday 'safe bet' or commonly known as a "towersy bet" The three games are not really tricky today IMO.



so today's treble is three aways - all odds on "towersy style"



West Ham V Arsenal - away win.



Notts Forest v Man Utd - away win



Kilmarnock V Celtic - away win,





Can Asenal get the win ......With Peps Man City now breathing down their necks..............



I'm starting to think like the pundits - you don't want Peps Man City on your case when chasing the title - they are relentless you have to give them that..... no room for any arsenal slip ups here.





sadly I'm also fancying the dirties to get something against LFC on MNF.... :









headset

Posts: 6 844 Re: Super Sunday Moneyspinner ! « Reply #1 on: April 16, 2023, 04:12:51 PM »





the old saying is you should also never miss from the spot....so as great a season Saka has had, he has blown the three points on this one - like Sala blew the points for LFC last week with his miss..



my bets are down

Arsenal bottled it ....a great team to watch this year and i would still like to see them win it ... just to stop Man City's dominance of the league but i fear they've just blown it here.... they will now need to beat Man City for me........i just don't see many more twists and turns between ...........the old saying is you should also never miss from the spot....so as great a season Saka has had, he has blown the three points on this one - like Sala blew the points for LFC last week with his miss..

my bets are down

Let us hope the mancs win today - I want Forest down ......