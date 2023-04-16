'grafting today" - no pun intended so don't have much time to post
it's a super sunday 'safe bet' or commonly known as a "towersy bet" The three games are not really tricky today IMO.
so today's treble is three aways - all odds on "towersy style"
West Ham V Arsenal - away win.
Notts Forest v Man Utd - away win
Kilmarnock V Celtic - away win,
Can Asenal get the win ......With Peps Man City now breathing down their necks..............
I'm starting to think like the pundits - you don't want Peps Man City on your case when chasing the title - they are relentless you have to give them that..... no room for any arsenal slip ups here.
sadly I'm also fancying the dirties to get something against LFC on MNF.... : https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures