April 18, 2023, 09:19:58 PM
Author Topic: Super Sunday Moneyspinner !  (Read 148 times)
headset
« on: April 16, 2023, 11:00:45 AM »
'grafting today" - no pun intended so don't have much time to post


it's a super sunday 'safe bet' or commonly known as a "towersy bet" The three games are not really tricky today IMO.

so today's treble is three aways - all odds on "towersy style" monkey

West Ham V Arsenal - away win.

Notts Forest v Man Utd - away win

Kilmarnock V Celtic - away win,


Can Asenal get the win ......With Peps Man City now breathing down their necks..............

I'm starting to think like the pundits - you don't want Peps Man City on your case when chasing the title - they are relentless you have to give them that..... no room for any arsenal slip ups here.


sadly I'm also fancying the dirties to get something against LFC on MNF.... : souey




https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures
headset
« Reply #1 on: April 16, 2023, 04:12:51 PM »
Arsenal bottled it ....a great team to watch this year and i would still like to see them win it ... just to stop Man City's dominance of the league but i fear they've just blown it here.... they will now need to beat Man City for me........i just don't see many more twists and turns between ...........


the old saying is you should also never miss from the spot....so as great a season Saka has had, he has blown the three points on this one - like Sala blew the points for LFC last week with his miss..

 my bets are down
Let us hope the mancs win today - I want Forest down ...... :beer: :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:39:15 PM »
The Boro syndicate horse ran and won today :bc: :bc: :bc:
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:47:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 06:39:15 PM
The Boro syndicate horse ran and won today :bc: :bc: :bc:




£4100,00 not bad how many is in syndicate like ?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:52:31 PM »
3,000 

Errrrrrr20
littlefatso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:00:22 PM »
3000 people in syndicate ?
littlefatso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:10:04 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:52:31 PM
3,000 

Errrrrrr20





I am taking it the horse is Ironopolis

these were the winning amounts for that race

1st:
£4,187.00
2nd:
£1,965.00
3rd:
£982.00
4th:
£491.00
5th:
£245.00
