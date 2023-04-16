headset

Offline



Posts: 6 830





Posts: 6 830 Super Sunday Moneyspinner ! « on: April 16, 2023, 11:00:45 AM »





it's a super sunday 'safe bet' or commonly known as a "towersy bet" The three games are not really tricky today IMO.



so today's treble is three aways - all odds on "towersy style"



West Ham V Arsenal - away win.



Notts Forest v Man Utd - away win



Kilmarnock V Celtic - away win,





Can Asenal get the win ......With Peps Man City now breathing down their necks..............



I'm starting to think like the pundits - you don't want Peps Man City on your case when chasing the title - they are relentless you have to give them that..... no room for any arsenal slip ups here.





sadly I'm also fancying the dirties to get something against LFC on MNF.... :









https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures 'grafting today" - no pun intended so don't have much time to postit's a super sunday 'safe bet' or commonly known as a "towersy bet" The three games are not really tricky today IMO.so today's treble is three aways - all odds on "towersy style"West Ham V Arsenal - away win.Notts Forest v Man Utd - away winKilmarnock V Celtic - away win,Can Asenal get the win ......With Peps Man City now breathing down their necks..............I'm starting to think like the pundits - you don't want Peps Man City on your case when chasing the title - they are relentless you have to give them that..... no room for any arsenal slip ups here.sadly I'm also fancying the dirties to get something against LFC on MNF.... : Logged