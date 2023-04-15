Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2023, 04:05:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Inside killer crystal cave 1,000ft below Earth  (Read 25 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 818


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:39:11 PM »
surface with acid air & 58C temperatures that kill visitors in MINUTES...............

Its something different, but none-the-less an interesting read...............





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22012969/killer-crystal-cave-acid-mexico/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 