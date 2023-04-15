Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 17, 2023, 08:37:54 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Paedo ring crushed as 42 truly evil men jailed
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Paedo ring crushed as 42 truly evil men jailed (Read 151 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 828
Paedo ring crushed as 42 truly evil men jailed
«
on:
April 15, 2023, 03:19:22 PM »
for more than 500 years over horror child sex abuse in Huddersfield.........
THE last five members of Britains biggest grooming gang have been jailed, taking the total number of convicts to 42............................
well done all concerned in bring this lot to court and jailing the evil lot........
still deserve the rope for what they have done ....... the general/majority of the public would probably agree to them/nonces facing the death sentence but the odd freak or two from the left would cry foul ....
faces of evil !!!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22049634/paedo-ring-crushed-as-42-truly-evil-men-jailed/
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 612
Re: Paedo ring crushed as 42 truly evil men jailed
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:03:00 PM »
Whoa hang on a minute, its white grooming gangs which are a bigger problem.
According to the boreme sages anyway.
Plus you would get a ban for posting that.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 828
Re: Paedo ring crushed as 42 truly evil men jailed
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:22:37 AM »
correct kippers ... the bore me lot are very selective in what they discuss,,,,
typical labour supporters always moaning - with nothing positive to say about life...
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...