Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 16, 2023, 04:10:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Paedo ring crushed as 42 truly evil men jailed  (Read 105 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 821


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:19:22 PM »
for more than 500 years over horror child sex abuse in Huddersfield.........


THE last five members of Britains biggest grooming gang have been jailed, taking the total number of convicts to 42............................


well done all concerned in bring this lot to court and jailing the evil lot........

still deserve the rope for what they have done ....... the general/majority of the public would probably agree to them/nonces facing the death sentence but the odd freak or two from the left would cry foul ....

faces of evil  !!!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22049634/paedo-ring-crushed-as-42-truly-evil-men-jailed/
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 612


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:03:00 PM »
Whoa hang on a minute, its white grooming gangs which are a bigger problem.

According to the boreme sages anyway.

Plus you would get a ban for posting that.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 