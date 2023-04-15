headset

THE last five members of Britains biggest grooming gang have been jailed, taking the total number of convicts to 42............................





well done all concerned in bring this lot to court and jailing the evil lot........



still deserve the rope for what they have done ....... the general/majority of the public would probably agree to them/nonces facing the death sentence but the odd freak or two from the left would cry foul ....



faces of evil !!!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22049634/paedo-ring-crushed-as-42-truly-evil-men-jailed/



