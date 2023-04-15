who smuggled migrants into UK in refrigerated lorry is jailed................
this type of thing is getting close to home now -it's often associated with the southern area....
as usual mind you the jail terms are poor and lenient - so no real deterrent but that's the lefties lawyers who look to block anything on a human rights basis in order to coin it in themselves....
a weak as piss country we now live in ruined by doo gooders............https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-dad-who-smuggled-migrants-26703236