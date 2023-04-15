Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2023, 11:31:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Middlesbrough dad  (Read 35 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 815


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:52:04 AM »
who smuggled migrants into UK in refrigerated lorry is jailed................

this type of thing is getting close to home now -it's often associated with the southern area....

as usual mind you the jail terms are poor and lenient - so no real deterrent but that's the lefties lawyers who look to block anything on a human rights basis in order to coin it in themselves....

a weak as piss country we now live in ruined by doo gooders............


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-dad-who-smuggled-migrants-26703236
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 