Author Topic: Anti-yob order extended at troubled Berwick Hills  (Read 135 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 08:24:33 AM »
these councilors, and head dogs in and, around Boro need to be calling the judges out and, solicitors who defend these scum yobs terrorizing local estates and, shopping centers, and not just the cops.

granted the cops need to pull their fingers out....but the judges just slap them on the wrist.....

deal with them hard regardless of thir age under 16 etc or not ------- the message will soon filter about once you start getting tough in the courts...with parents and kids...

Until then you are just pissing in the wind as usual with cheap talk and promises to the decent folk of Boro...................


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-yob-order-extended-troubled-26701269
Spidoolie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:50:21 PM »
Agree with above. 100%
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:02:57 PM »
well done Andy Preston and the independents facing the angry but calm berwick hills public on the ongoing 'yob' issue they have............................... lets hope for the sake of the good folk of berwick hills/boro a solution is found and implemented....... :like:

a balaclava ban should be brought in across the town, not just one estate when u factor in all the nut cases on 'illegal road bikes with them on............................


no sign of labour i see .... a sleep at the wheel as usual !! ........ snooze and u lose !!  ................ if you are not fast you are last !! ... they must have the weekends off monkey


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/hundreds-angry-berwick-hills-residents-26709071
