granted the cops need to pull their fingers out....but the judges just slap them on the wrist.....



deal with them hard regardless of thir age under 16 etc or not ------- the message will soon filter about once you start getting tough in the courts...with parents and kids...



Until then you are just pissing in the wind as usual with cheap talk and promises to the decent folk of Boro...................





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-yob-order-extended-troubled-26701269

