April 15, 2023, 11:31:49 AM
Author Topic: Anti-yob order extended at troubled Berwick Hills  (Read 43 times)
headset
« on: Today at 08:24:33 AM »
these councilors, and head dogs in and, around Boro need to be calling the judges out and, solicitors who defend these scum yobs terrorizing local estates and, shopping centers, and not just the cops.

granted the cops need to pull their fingers out....but the judges just slap them on the wrist.....

deal with them hard regardless of thir age under 16 etc or not ------- the message will soon filter about once you start getting tough in the courts...with parents and kids...

Until then you are just pissing in the wind as usual with cheap talk and promises to the decent folk of Boro...................


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-yob-order-extended-troubled-26701269
