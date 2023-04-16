Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Joe Joyce must beat Zhilei Zhang  (Read 111 times)
 to target Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua | 'They know I'm here!'


probably agree with the comment....

I'm looking forward to tonight's bout...

Joe Joyce is stepping up to the heavyweight party....

He is a name that can't be dismissed and will give the names mentioned a decent fight and could well trouble them or even maybe take them out.... I'm liking what I see of him..... will the others look to duck him should he win tonight and call them out.....Interesting times I would say!

Hoping for a Joyce win & Knockout tonight



https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12857137/joe-joyce-must-beat-zhilei-zhang-to-target-tyson-fury-oleksandr-usyk-or-anthony-joshua-they-know-im-here
Take off the 1 or 2 pop ups and bobs your uncle

not a bad little stream to watch this fight  :like:

http://www.streamer4u.tk/p/joyce-vs-zhang.html     
Fucking Hell Zhang just beat Joyce like a rented mule  donkey 




He's going to feel that in the morning   :alf: souey






